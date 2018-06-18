Strengthen capabilities to check social media misuse: Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday sought strengthening the capabilities of law enforcement agencies to check misuse of social media for illegal activities, an official statement said.

Chairing a review meeting in the ministry, he cautioned against the challenges being posed by crimes in cyberspace and called for effective measures to improve cyber security.

He called for greater vigilance against evolving cyber threats and called for regular cyber auditing of IT infrastructure of all organisations under the Home Ministry.

Expressing concern over rising misuse of internet for child pornography and other obscene material, Rajntha Singh directed the ministry officials to expedite the launch of an online cybercrime reporting portal.