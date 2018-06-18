Simona Halep stays atop of WTA rankings

Romania’s Simona Halep remained on top of Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday, ahead of the upcoming 2018 Wimbledon.

The Grand Slam tournament is due to take place on July 2 until July 15 in London, reports Efe.

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark maintained the second position with 6,745 points ahead of Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza.

Meanwhile, Ashleigh Barty of Australia jumped one spot to be world No. 16, following her victory at Nottingham Open on Sunday.

Further down the rankings, Colombian Mariana Duque-Mariño jumped 16 places to be ranked the 96th, returning to the top 100 list thanks to her victory in International Tennis Federation (ITF) Hungary 02A.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,970 points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,745

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,550

4. Sloane Stephens (US) 5,463

5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,205

6. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,970

7. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,685

8. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,610

9. Venus Williams (US) 3,971

10. Madison Keys (US) 3,536.