New consumer bill covering E-commerce to be taken up in monsoon session: Minister

The Consumer Protection Bill 2018 is likely to be taken up in the upcoming monsoon session of parliament, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, C.R. Chaudhary said here on Monday.

The new bill, which would replace the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 was introduced in Lok Sabha in January 5, 2018. The monsoon session of the parliament is likely to start in mid-July.

“Hopefully, the consumer protection bill… which could not come in the Budget session due to disturbances, is likely to come up in the monsoon session,” he said on the sidelines of the fifth National Standards Conclave organised by the CII and the department of commerce. No problems are foreseen in approval by parliament.

Speaking on the new norms in the upgraded bill, Chaudhary who also is the Minister of State for Commerce said: “E-commerce would be covered under the new Consumer Protection Act.” This would provide legal support to aggrieved consumers of the online segment.

Further, on the concerns of trade-war like situation between India and the US, the minister emphahsised that the Indian government is in favour of resolution of trade and tariff issues through bilateral talks.

“We are trying to solve it through bilateral talks. If it (resolution) happens by bilateral talks, then there is no need of all these things (retaliatory tariffs)…”