National Education Policy by end of 2018: Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday that the much awaited National Education Policy’s “zero draft” is ready and will be implemented by the end of 2018.

“The draft of the policy is ready. We are giving it the final shape,” said Javadekar, who was briefing the media over the achievements of his ministry in the last four years.

“Bilkul (definitely),” was his reply when a reporter asked him whether the policy will be in place by the end of 2018.

The Minister said that 33 new initiatives have been taken in the last four years to strengthen the educational system.

“Revolutionary changes have been made by the Ministry as it is committed to providing affordable and quality education for all,” he said.

He also refuted the allegations that the government was working to curtail the autonomy of IIMs and other institutes of eminence.

“Rather, we want to strengthen them as we are committed to giving them autonomy. There is no danger to their autonomy. The question is to change the laws,” he said.

Saying that the Midday Meal Scheme was being further strengthened by granting more funds, he claimed that the budget for education was increased from Rs 67,000 crore to Rs 1,10,000 crore in four years.