Federer reclaims top spot in ATP rankings

Switzerland’s Roger Federer returned to top spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday after he won his 98th career title in Germany.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion overtook Spain’s Rafael Nadal as world number one with a 6-4, 7-6(3) victory over Canada’s Milos Raonic in Stuttgart Open on Sunday, reports Efe.

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov climbed to the fifth spot while Croatia’s Marin Cilic fell to the sixth.

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson remained in the eighth position, ahead of Belgium’s David Goffin and American John Isner.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8,920 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 8,770

3. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,965

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,080

5. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,870

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,860

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,835

8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,635

9. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,110

10. John Isner (US) 3,070.