Dineshwar Sharma visits Bukhari’s family

Centre’s Special Representative Dineshwar Sharma on Monday visited the family of slain ‘Rising Kashmir’ editor Shujaat Bukhari to offer his condolences.

Sharma went to Kreeri town of Baramulla district to console the bereaved family who observed the 4th day ‘Fateha’ (funeral prayers) on Monday.

A large number of sympathizers including academicians, members of civil society, mainstream and separatist politicians and civil servants, offered prayers at the grave of the slain journalist.

A special investigation team (SIT), supervised by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, is probing the assassination of Bukhari.

Three motorcycle-borne assailants fired at Bukhari and two of his security guards in the Press Enclave area of Srinagar on June 15 killing all the three.

One suspect has so far been arrested in this case. Sources, however, said the SIT has ascertained the identity of the assassins who are still at large.