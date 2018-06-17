Raina replaces ‘unfit’ Rayudu for England ODIs

Seasoned batsman Suresh Raina was on Saturday named as a replacement for Ambati Rayudu in the One-Day International squad against England after the Hyderabadi batsman failed to clear the mandatory fitness test.

The 32-year-old Rayudu’s score was on Friday found to be well below the threshold mark of 16.1 after he underwent the yo-yo test along with the rest of the England-bound squad including skipper Virat Kohli, at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in the presence of trainer Shankar Basu and the other support staff.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Suresh Raina as Ambati Rayudu’s replacement in India’s ODI squad for the series against England,” a BCCI statement confirmed.

“The announcement came after Rayudu failed to clear his fitness test that was held at NCA, Bengaluru on Friday,” it added.

Rayudu, whose last international appearance was in an ODI against Zimbabwe in June 2016, was named in the India squad for the ODIs against England after a successful outing in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

The right-hander finished as the leading run-getter (602) for champions Chennai Super Kings and the fourth highest run-scorer overall in IPL 2018.

The yo-yo test has become a criterion for fitness standards in Indian cricket determining selection.

India’s tour of England begins on July 3 with the limited-overs leg of three T20Is and three ODIs.

From August 1 to September 11, India will take on England in a five-match Test series.

India’s squad for ODIs against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.