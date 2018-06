Producer Ekta Kapoor is on a holiday in Moscow, where she is soaking in the football fervour with the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

“A holiday out of my comfort zone. At the FIFA 18 Moscow. A much needed change, Change is the only constant,” Ekta tweeted along with a selfie in which she is seen on the stands.

She has been enjoying herself.

“First football match seen!!! And what a fun one it was,” Ekta tweeted on Saturday.

Her latest production “Veere Di Wedding” drew eyeballs from the audience.