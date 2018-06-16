Model Bella Hadid restricts her access to social media every morning so that it does not “throw” out her day.

While Hadid often shares updates with her 18 million followers on Instagram, she has now said that she avoids looking at her phone as a part of her decision to commit to practicing self-care, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“When I wake up, I give myself 30 minutes where I’m not allowed to check my phone,” she told Elle.com.

She added: “For a while, it would be the first thing I’d check in the morning and it would completely throw my mind off target, especially when the first thing I would read would be either something somebody I don’t know said about me or something that could possibly hurt my feelings.

“Having that half an hour in the morning gives me time for myself to just lay there and breathe.”