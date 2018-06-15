Need your blessings, will work for better Goa: Parrikar

In his first video address after returning to Goa, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has sought the blessings from the people and promised to work for the state’s development and betterment.

“When I was unwell, thanks to your support, blessings and prayers I have returned to work, after the treatment. I ask God for your blessing to remain and I want to assure you that for the development and good of Goa I will continue to serve you,” Parrikar said in his video message after assuming work at the Secretariat.

Parrikar returned to Goa after being treated in a New York hospital for advanced pancreatic cancer for nearly three months.

Parrikar was shifted to the US in March this year after being diagnosed for advanced pancreatic cancer. He was first admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai in February, after he complained of stomach pain.