Nawaz Sharif’s wife suffers cardiac arrest

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz has suffered a cardiac arrest in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital, her family said on social media.

Kulsoom Nawaz is in the advanced stages of lymphoma (throat) cancer. Her health deteriorated late on Thursday and she collapsed in the ICU after the cardiac arrest. She has not regained consciousness since.

She is being kept on the ventilator and emergency medicines, Geo News reported.

Her daughter Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, confirmed the development on Twitter, with the former making an “earnest request for duas (prayers)”.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari expressed good wishes for Kulsoom Nawaz’s recovery on Friday. He said the Bhutto family and Pakistan Peoples Party were praying for her health.

On Wednesday, the wife of the former Prime Minister was readmitted to the hospital. She was taken to the emergency unit after her condition worsened.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan also tweeted his well wishes to Kulsoom Nawaz.

Earlier on Thursday, Maryam Nawaz and Sharif left for London earlier to visit Kulsoom Nawaz. She underwent multiple surgeries in 2017 to remove diseased lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer.

In April, her medical reports indicated that her health had worsened as throat cancer began to spread to the rest of her body.