Law and order situation shameful in Bihar: Tejashwi

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying the law and order situation in Bihar was shameful and asked him to break his silence over it.

A day after a 45-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were allegedly gang-raped by nearly a dozen youths in Gaya district, Tejashwi Yadav said the law and order situation had deteriorated so much that the Governor had to take note of it and intervene.

“The Governor was forced to appeal that women and girl students can register their complaints at Raj Bhawan over phone if they face harassment before approaching a police station. This is a shame,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister and son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, said there was “jungle raj” in Bihar.

“Why are Nitish Kumar and (Deputy Chief Minister) Sushil Modi silent over it?”

Meanwhile, police have detained 20 youths in connection with the gangrape of a wonan and her daughter in Gaya. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra has suspended a police officer, Rajeev Ranjan, for dereliction of duty.