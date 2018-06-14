When Tiffany Haddish asked Leonardo DiCaprio to sleep with her

ctress Tiffany Haddish recalled the time when she asked actor Leonardo DiCaprio to sleep with her.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Girls Trip” actress opened up about the conversation, in which she asked to sleep with 43-year-old DiCaprio, reports people.com

Never one to shy away from divulging details about celebrity encounters, the 38-year-old actress told the digital and print magazine that she “met him at a party two, three months ago.”

“I asked him if he’d let me hit that. He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but …’ I was like, ‘Come on, wasn’t you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?’ ” she said, referencing the “p********e” that DiCaprio was famously a part of with friends Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly.

She then revealed she had a very specific request for the “Titanic” actor.

“I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I want to do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,’ ” she said.

She continued: “He starts busting up laughing, ‘Why?’ he asks, and I say, ‘ because I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this (gestures at her own body).’ ”

In the film, DiCaprio plays 17-year-old Arnie Grape, who is severely autistic.