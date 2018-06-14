For us, triple talaq issue about social justice, not politics: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that the issue of triple talaq was about social justice and women empowerment and was not about politics, for the Narendra Modi government.

“For us, the triple talaq issue is one of social justice, equality, rights, women dignity and empowerment. It’s not about politics or votes. The issue should not be seen from the prism of religion. We have brought a bill to do away with this social evil,” Prasad said at the Iftar party hosted by Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for Muslim women from different strata of society including the victims of triple talaq.

Asked why most women collectives and activists have expressed their opposition to the penal provision in the triple talaq bill drafted by the Modi government, Prasad said that some of the victims of triple talaq have instead asked the government to “enhance the jail term for men from three years to seven years”.

“We have deliberately and after due consideration put this penal provision in the bill. It’s a deterrent. Why is it so that even after Supreme Court banning triple talaq, it is still being practised?” the Law Minister said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, commonly called the triple talaq bill, has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, where the government doesn’t have a majority.

Prasad said that he happily agreed to come over to the Iftar party when he came to know that it was being especially organised for women.

Others who attended the iftar included Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh and M.J. Akbar besides BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.