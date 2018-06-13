Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to condemn the “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC) which it said killed one civilian.

Mohammad Faisal, who heads the South Asia wing in the Foreign Office, summoned the Indian envoy and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation” by Indian forces in Chirikot sector on Tuesday.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws,” the official said.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” said a statement from the Foreign Office.

It said that this year the “the Indian forces carried out more than 1,100 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the death of 29 civilians while injuring 117 others”.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the incidents of truce violations, said an official statement.

The Indian diplomat was also told that New Delhi should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role in Jammu and Kashmir.