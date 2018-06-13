ED chargesheets Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis deal case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti P. Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The chargesheet was filed before a Delhi court which has listed the matter for further hearing on July 4.

The probe agency has charged Karti Chidambaram under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

On May 2, a special court here extended till July 10 the interim protection against arrest granted to him in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED are investigating Karti Chidambaram’s alleged role in getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance in the Aircel-Maxis deal when his father P. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister in 2006.

Karti is also an accused in the INX Media case wherein he has been charged with receiving irregular FIPB clearance for investments up to Rs 305 crore.