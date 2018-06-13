Delhi experiences one of the hottest mornings this summer

Dust-laden hot winds ensured Delhi experienced one of the hottest mornings today with the minimum temperature rising to 34 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season’s average.

According to the Met department, humidity was recorded at 50 per cent.

Skies are expected to remain clear with strong dust-raising surface winds likely to prevail through the day, he said, adding the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was 41.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum settled at 30.5 degrees Celsius.