AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves HC against Modi’s ‘absenteeism’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday moved a PIL in the Delhi High Court against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “absenteeism” from Parliament.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed a day after estranged AAP MLA Kapil Mishra filed a similar petition against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“In the last four years, Prime Minister Modi have spoken merely 19 times in Parliament. He spoke just once on a government bill, five times he introduced his ministers, six times he spoke on thanksgiving motion and twice he participated in special discussions,” Singh said.

“This is the same person who has done as many as 800 rallies in the last four years across the country,” he added.

He said that despite the opposition’s repeated pleas to the Prime Minister to speak on critical issues like demonetisation, price rise, farmers’ suicide, unemployment, bank scams, mob lynching, women safety, etc., the Prime Minister remains mum.

“Every 14 days he speaks on the radio in Mann Ki Baat, but does not speak in Parliament. Despite being present in his office inside Parliament House premises, he does not come to the House,” the AAP MP said.

Singh, in his PIL, has requested the high court to direct Prime Minister Modi to regularly attend Parliament and reply to the questions raised by MPs.