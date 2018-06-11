Rahul Gandhi trolled over ‘shikanji’, ‘dhaba’ remark

Congress President Rahul Gandhi was trolled on Twitter on Monday after he said the maker of Coca-Cola was a “shikanji” (lemonade) seller in the United States and the founder of McDonald’s used to run a “dhaba” (roadside restaurant).

After his remarks, a hashtag #AccordingToRahulGandhi started trending on Twitter.

“Who started Coca-Cola company? Do you know? I will tell you who. The maker of Coca-Cola was a ‘shikanji’ seller. He used to sell ‘shikanji’ in America. He used to mix sugar in water,” said Gandhi while addressing the national convention of the Congress’ OBC arm.

“His experience and skill got recognition and respect, he earned money and Coca-Cola company was founded,” he added.

Gandhi further said: “You must have heard about McDonald’s. The founder of it used to run a ‘dhaba’. You show me one ‘dhabawala’ in India, who founded a company like the one as Coca-Cola. Where is it?”

“Have you heard of Ford, Mercedes and Honda? Who started these companies? The founders of these companies were mechanics. You show me one automobile company in India, which was started by a mechanic,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi said: “This is not true that our people don’t have understanding or skills. It is not that our ‘dhabawalas’ don’t have strength, understanding and knowledge. It is not that our mechnanics don’t have the capabilities as Ford or Mercedes did.

“The truth is the banks are open for companies like Ford, Mercedes and MacDonald’s but they are shut for our ‘dhabawalas’, mechanics and carpenters.”

Coca-Cola was founded by American pharmacist John Pemberton in 1886 when he prepared a beverage which later became Cola drink.

McDonald’s was set up in 1940 by Richard and Maurice McDonald. It started after they opened a hotdog stand in 1937 in California.