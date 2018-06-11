Near 90% of DU UG applicants from CBSE

Almost 90 per cent of those who applied for the undergraduate courses in the Delhi University (DU) this year come from the CBSE, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Haryana boards, according to official data released on Monday.

This year, 278,574 candidates applied for admission in the UG courses in across 60-plus colleges of the DU during the registration process carried out between May 15 and June 6.

Of these, 249,694 come from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), constituting the highest number to have come from a single board.

The boards of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the next two, contributed 22,266 and 10,858 students.

Standing next to these is the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, a private board, from which 9,681 students applied for admission in the university.

A total of 3,856 students registered from the National Institute of Open Schooling.

The admission process will kickstart with the publishing of the first cut-off on June 19. The varsity has provisioned for five cut-offs in all this year, but may issue more depending on the availability of seats.