Lalu Prasad turns 71

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad turned 71 on Monday. Out on bail over health issues after being convicted in three fodder scam cases, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief celebrated the day with much fanfare.

There was festivity all around the sprawling bungalow here at 10, Circular Road, where he resides along with his family.

The house was decked up with fresh flowers as party leaders and workers from different parts of Bihar visited and greeted him, and wished him a long life. They presented him seasonal fruits like Litchi, Jardalu and Malda mango.

Supporters were seen beating drums outside the residence as they distributed sweets.

A beaming Lalu Prasad was seen surrounded by family members — wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, former Bihar Ministers — elder son Tej Pratap and younger son Tejaswi, besides daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member and many RJD workers.

A 71-pound green cake with the party symbol lantern was also cut, but at the 5, Desh Ratna Marg, the official residence of Tejashwi Yadav, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Rabri Devi, along with her two sons, cut the cake as Lalu Prasad was advised rest, senior party leader Bhai Virender said. Most of the public was directed to Tejashwi’s residence for the celebrations.

Lalu Prasad had returned to Patna from Mumbai, where he had gone for treatment for his heart-related problem.

He was admitted to the Asian Heart Hospital in Mumbai for treatment of his heart and kidney and related ailments on May 23.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also greeted Lalu Prasad and wished for his healthy and long life.

Others who greeted Lalu Prasad on his birthday included Congress president Rahul Gandhi, United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Patidar leader Hardik Patel and expelled Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav.

Speaking to reporters, Lalu Prasad said his birthday has been celebrated publicly ever since he became Chief Minister in the early 1990s.

He said he was not sure on which day he was born but June 11 was mentioned as his birth date on his school certificate.