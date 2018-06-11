Kejriwal distracting people with statehood demand: BJP Manoj Tiwari

BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was seeking to distract the capital’s people from “widespread corruption” in issues related to water, electricity and health by making demands for full statehood to Delhi.

“He is distracting the capital from his government’s misrule and stagnance in works with his political drama of demanding full statehood rights,” Tiwari told a media conference.

“People of Delhi are fed up with the shortage of water and electricity, the sad state of hospitals, widespread corruption in different departments. Arvind Kejriwal wants to divert people’s attention from these issues with his demand of full statehood,” he said, adding the capital won’t be distracted this way.

Kejriwal on Monday said he will seek votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if the Central government grants full statehood rights to Delhi.