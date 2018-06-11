41 killed in Afghan violence

At least 41 people were killed and 14 others injured in separate violent attacks across two Afghan provinces, authorities said on Monday.

In Nangarhar province, 12 civilians were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

In a different incident also in Nangarhar, 34 Taliban militants were killed after Afghan forces raided a hideout on Sunday night.

In Jawzjan province, seven police personnel were killed and two others injured after Taliban militants attacked a security checkpoint on Sunday night.

The attacks came after the Taliban on June 9 announced a ceasefire in Afghanistan during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr when no attack will be carried out on Afghan forces.

The Taliban’s announcement came after President Ashraf Ghani on June 7 announced a ceasefire with the militant group and said no operations will be carried out against the fighters of the group starting from the 27th day of Ramadan (June 13) till the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr.