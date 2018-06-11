3 tourists drown in Goa beach

Three tourists from Maharashtra, including a policeman, drowned at Goa’s Calangute beach on Monday morning while two others are missing, police said.

The deceased and the missing were part of a group of 14 tourists who arrived in Goa on Monday from Akola by train and headed straight for the Calangute beach.

After they went swimming, strong currents pulled five of them into the sea. Swimming has been banned following the onset on monsoons.

The dead were identified as Pritesh Gawali (32), a police constable, Chetan Gawali (27), a student, and Ujwal Vakode (25), all from Akola. The two who went missing are Kiran Mhaske and Shubham Vaidya, said police Inspector Jivba Dalvi.