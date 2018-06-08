Russian President Putin in China for state visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China’s capital for a state visit on Friday ahead of attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit scheduled to begin in the city of Qingdao from Saturday.

The Russian President is expected watch an ice hockey match with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Tianjin on Friday, reports CNN.

Putin last visited the country in September 2017 when he attended the BRICS summit in Xiamen.

On Saturday, Putin and Xi will head to Qingdao for the Summit where they will be joined by other world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the agenda will be a range of regional issues including counter-terrorism and China’s massive Belt and Road infrastructure plan.

Warmer ties between the two countries have been highly-publicised in Russian and Chinese state media in recent months, including an interview with Chinese media last week when Putin spoke of Xi.

Putin has been effusive in his praise for Xi when in a recent interview he said that he had “never had such a relationship” with another foreign leader.