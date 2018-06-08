Portfolios allocated to Karnataka ministers

Portfolios of the ministers in the JD-S-Congress coalition government in Karnataka were allocated on Friday, two days after the ministry was expanded.

“Governor Vajubhai Vala has allocated the portfolios to all the 27 cabinet ministers, including the Deputy Chief Minister of the Congress, on the advice of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy,” said Raj Bhavan in a communique.

According to the notification, Kumaraswamy will hold 11 portfolios, including Finance, Energy, Textiles, Infrastructure Development, Public Enterprises, Information and Public Relations, and Personnel.

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara has been allocated three portfolios — Home, Bengaluru City Development and Youth Empowerment and Sports.

H.D. Revenna (JD-S), the elder brother of Kumaraswamy and second son of party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, got Public Works Department (PWD) excluding Ports and Inland Transport.

The portfolios allocated to the other ministers are:

R.V. Deshpande (Congress) – Revenue excluding Muzrai and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

Bandeppa Khashempur (JD-S) – Co-Operation.

D.K. Shivakumar (Congress) – Major and Medium Irrigation and Medical Education.

G.T. Devegowda (JD-S) – Higher Education.

K.J. George (Congress) – Large & Medium Scale Industries and IT, BT & Science and Technology.

D.C. Thammanna (JD-S) – Transport.

Krishna Byregowda (Congress) – Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Law, Justice and Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation.

M.C. Manguli (JD-S) – Horticulture.

N.H. Shivashankara Reddy (Congress) – Agriculture.

S.R. Srinivas (JD-S) – Small Scale Industries.

R.L. Jarakiholi (Congress) – Municipalities and Local Bodies.

Venkatrao Nadagouda (JD-S) – Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

Priyank Kharge (Congress) – Social Welfare.

S. Puttaraju (JD-S) – Minor Irrigation.

U.T. Abdul Khader (Congress) – City Corporations, excluding BBMP and subjects pertaining to Bengaluru City and Urban Development Authorities and Housing.

Sa Ra Mahesh (JD-S) – Tourism and Sericulture.

Zameer Ahmed Khan (Congress) – Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

N. Mahesh (BSP) – Primary and Secondary Education.

Shivanand Patil (Congress) – Health and Family Welfare.

Venkataramanappa (Congress) – Labour.

Rajashekhar Basavaraj Patil (Congress) – Mines & Geology and Muzrai.

C. Panduranga Shetty (Congress) – Backward Classes Welfare.

R. Shankar (KPJP) – Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Jayamala (Congress) – Women & Child Development and Kannada & Culture.

The 27-member ministry has 15 ministers from the Congress, including Deputy Chief Minister and 10 from JD-S, including the Chief Minister, and one from its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one Independent.

As Karnataka can have a maximum 34-member ministry under the Constitutional provisions, there is still space for seven ministers. As per the coalition agreement, six of these posts are reserved for Congress and one for JD-S.

Kumaraswamy and Parameshwara took oath on May 23 and the coalition government won the floor test in the 225-member Assembly on May 25.