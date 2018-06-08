Don’t want to compromise on my singing: Guru Randhawa

Singer Guru Randhawa says he is willing to step into acting, but doesnt want to compromise on his singing for it.

From “Lahore”, “High rated gabru”, “Suit suit”, “Ban ja rani” to his latest “Made in India”, Guru has featured in almost all his videos.

Asked if he wants to explore acting as a profession, he said: “If I get a chance, why not!”

“In fact, I have signed a film already. If everything goes well, it will be released soon. But I don’t want to compromise on my singing or drop down its level to start acting,” Guru told IANS.

“I want to learn it first and take acting and singing hand-in-hand. It is very important to learn. And I try to learn from everything around me. I learn from travelling, even from interviews,” he added.

He is looking forward to perform at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla in Mumbai on Friday.