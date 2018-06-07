Seeing Pranab at RSS HQ left millions of Congress workers anguished: Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday said that images of former President Pranab Mukherjee at RSS headquarters had anguished millions of Congress workers and all those who believed in pluralism, diversity and the foundational values of the Indian Republic.

Sharma, who had met Mukherjee a few days ago in a bid to persuade him against going to the RSS event, also said dialogue can only be with those who are willing to listen, absorb and change and there is nothing to suggest that RSS has moved away from its core agenda.

“The images of Pranab Da, veteran leader and ideologue at RSS Headquarters have anguished millions of Congress workers and all those who believed in pluralism, diversity and the foundational values of the Indian Republic,” he said in a tweet as television channels beamed images of Mukherjee watching the RSS drill as part of its ‘Tritya Varsh’ event.

“Dialogue can only be with those who are willing to listen, absorb and change. There is nothing to suggest that RSS has moved away from his core agenda as it seeks legitimacy,” he added.

Congress also took at a dig at RSS from its official Twitter handle.

“Today is a very fitting day to bring you all a primer on what the RSS really stands for,” the party said and attached a video titled ‘RSS for Dummies: A guide for the average girl and guy’.