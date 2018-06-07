Not ready to work in feature films, says Soha Ali Khan

Actress Soha Ali Khan who is enjoying her maternal phase and has became a hands-on mother, says that as of now, she is not ready to work in full-length feature films.

Having taken a break from acting after her pregnancy, Soha, asked when the audience can see her again on big screen, said: “To do a feature film is a big-time commitment and I made that personal decision to give Inaaya a year of my life with as much attention as possible.”

“I can step away for short periods of time and I didn’t realize it is only going to become more difficult to step away and its never enough time. But I thought when she is old enough, I will take on more work. The thing is, she is 8 and a half months now and is ready, but I am not,” she said in a media interaction after launching Shankara Naturals India’s ayurvedic skin-care and beauty products here on Wednesday.

Soha also said that she is very thankful to Tigmanshu Dhulia for not killing her character in “Saheb Biwi and Gangster 3”, in which the audience will be able to see her on big screen soon.

“He called me last year October and asked what I was doing, I replied that ‘I am busy in October as I am having a child’ so obviously it was difficult for me to do a movie but they managed to use my character towards the end of the film. Apart from that, I have worked in a short film called ‘Sound Proof’ which is now doing rounds of the festival circuit and soon will be released in India”.

Asked her approach to a holistic lifestyle given hectic urban life, Soha said: “Absolutely.. it is very hectic and it affects you both internally and externally so I always believed in being healthy and my approach for that has been an enduring way even when it comes to my exercise..

“I enjoy doing yoga because it is something that I have been able to do over the years no matter where I am or no matter what I am doing, whether I was pregnant or not pregnant, it was form of exercise and meditation that I could continue.

“Similarly, with my skin-care, I want to do something that is enduring, something that I understand… but I do believe in wonders and wisdom of ayurveda.”

Generlly after becoming a mother, women start looking after their child more than themselves and Soha, asked how important is for a woman to look after herself so that she can raise her child properly, said: “… It is very true but I don’t look after myself after becoming a mother but today for the event, I am all dressed up with makeup and stuff. If you look at me in my house… where I am not properly dressed and my hair is not done properly.

“Luckily, in my life, there are people like my husband, mother and in-laws who remind me to look after myself because if I fall sick, then it will have huge consequences on Inaaya so, it is very important to look after yourself and also important to be hygienic, clean and healthy which I have understood”.

Asked whether she has watched “Veere Di Wedding” which stars her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor who has worked in that film post pregnancy break, she said: “I haven’t watched it and again, that I blame everything on Innaya, its great but I do want to see it.

“Of course, it is doing phenomenally well. I have discussed with everyone whoever watched it that whats the good and bad point of that movie so, I know everything about it but I have to see it myself to have my own opinion.”

Soha, along with her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu, had last year announced their production house and their first project under their banner is a biopic of renowned lawyer Ram Jethmalani.