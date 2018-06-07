Kabul announces ceasefire with Taliban

The Afghan government on Thursday announced an eight-day ceasefire with the Taliban in response to a historic ruling issued by hundreds of religious scholars.

The ceasefire starting from the 27th day of Ramadan (June 13) will continue until the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said in a statement.

“With the ceasefire announcement, we epitomize the strength of the Afghan government and the will of the people for a peaceful resolution to the Afghan conflict,” Tolo News quoted Ghani as saying,

“This ceasefire is an opportunity for the Taliban to introspect that their violent campaign is not wining them hearts and minds but further alienating the Afghan people from their cause.”

On Monday, more than 2,000 Afghan religious scholars from across the country gathered in Kabul and issued the ruling, saying “the ongoing war in Afghanistan is forbidden under Islamic law”.

However, at the end of the gathering, a suicide bomber detonated himself where 14 people were killed and 17 others wounded.

The Taliban has denied any involvement in the attack.