I strive to imbibe my father’s teachings: Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt says his late father and politician Sunil Dutt was his pillar of strength, and he feels his absence with each passing moment.

On Sunil Dutt’s birth anniversary on Wednesday, Sanjay said he cherishes all the time spent with him.

“To the pillar of my strength, happy birthday Dad. You may not be here but I feel your presence in every breath I take,” Sanjay said in a statement to IANS.

“I cherish the time we had and strive to imbibe your teachings. We miss you,” he added.

The actor also took to Instagram to share a black and white photograph of himself with his father.

A long-time Congress MP from Mumbai, Sunil Dutt is known for acting in films like “Mujhe Jeene Do”, “Yaadein” and “Khandan”. He died of a sudden heart attack in 2005 at his residence in Bandra.

Sanjay’s fans will get to see a glimpse of the bond he shared with his father through Rajkumar Hirani’s film “Sanju”. Paresh Rawal will be seen as Sunil Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor is essaying the role of Sanjay in the biopic.