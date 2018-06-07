Arjun Tendulkar breaks into India U-19 squad

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has found a place in the India Under-19 squad for the two four-day matches in Sri Lanka next month.

Arjun, a left-arm seamer, was a part of the Mumbai Under-19 squad last year in the Cooch Behar Trophy where he impressed with 18 wickets.

The 18-year-old has also regularly featured in net sessions involving international teams in recent times including the one in England where he yorked Jonny Bairstow to cause an injury scare ahead of the Test match against South Africa at Lord’s last year.

Arjun has only been named in the four-day squad, which will be led by Delhi’s Anuj Rawat.

Aryan Juyal will lead the one-day squad in the five-match series. With the Indian ‘A’ team scheduled to tour England during the same period, WV Raman will take over the coaching duties from Under-19 World Cup winning coach Rahul Dravid.

Squad for four-day games: Anuj Rawat (Captain & WK), Atharva Taide, Devdutt Padikkal, Aryan Juyal (VC & WK), Yash Rathod, Ayush Badoni, Sameer Choudhary, Siddharth Desai, Harsh Tyagi, Y.D. Mangwani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Pande, Mohit Jangra, Pawan Shah.

Squad for One-dayers: Aryan Juyal (Captain & WK), Anuj Rawat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Atharva Taide, Yash Rathod, Ayush Badoni, Sameer Choudhary, Siddharth Desai, Harsh Tyagi, Y.D. Mangwani, Ajay Devgaud, Y. Jaiswal, Mohit Jangra, Akash Pande, Pawan Shah.