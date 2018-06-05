Third accused held in 2016 Nagrota attack: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday announced the arrest of a third accused in connection with terror attack at the Nagrota Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir in November 2016 in which seven soldiers were killed.

Ashiq Baba of Alochibagh locality in Srinagar was arrested by the NIA in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested Tariq Ahmad Dar, a Pulwama-based timber dealer and a resident of Chillipura in Shopian district, and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative Syed Muneer-Ul-Hasan-Qadri in the case.

Their questioning revealed that the Nagrota attack was carried out by the JeM, a banned terror group based in Pakistan, an official said.

Three Pakistani militants were killed in the operation following November 29, 2016, attack on an Army artillery unit in Nagrota, and a huge quantity of firearms, ammunition, explosives and other articles were seized from them.