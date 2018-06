Pakistan’s six-member caretaker federal cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday at a ceremony at the President House here.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the newly-inducted members of the cabinet, who will assist the caretaker Prime Minister, Justice Nasirul Mulk (retd), Dawn news reported.

The ceremony was attended by Mulk, along with other dignitaries.

The caretaker cabinet will serve until a new government is elected through the general elections scheduled for July 25.