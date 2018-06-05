National Conference office-bearers appointed

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah today approved the appointments of several office-bearers and made Omar Abdullah the party vice president.

Omar Abdullah was earlier the working president of the party.

“Farooq Abdullah gave approval to the nomination of office-bearers for key party posts to strengthen the organisational network and for close monitoring and supervision of party affairs, also to give representation to the party’s women’s wing, youth and other sections of the society, and reshape different wings of the party,” a party spokesman said.

Farooq Abdullah also appointed eight state secretaries of various wings and six central secretaries.

MLA Habbakadal Shamima Firdous was appointed as the state president of the party’s women’s wing, while former MLA Bimla Luthra was appointed as the state vice president of the women’s wing.