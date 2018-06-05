MediaTek to deploy 5G modem ‘Helio M70’ in 2019

Mobile phone chipmaker MediaTek on Tuesday announced its first 5G modem “Helio M70” which, the company said, would be ready for commercial deployment in 2019.

“Commercial availability of the modem would start from 2019. Some of the partners are Nokia, NTT Docomo and Huawei,” Joe Chen, President, Mediatek, told reporters here.

Notably, Helio M70 would be a new “radio modem” for 5G and the upcoming modem would provide a speed of 5Gbps.

The upcoming modem would also “support critical carrier features”.

According to MediaTek, the modem would be available as a discrete solution.

The company will also launch an integrated SoC with a 5G modem but it might not come with the Helio M70.

Regarding the smartphones that would feature Mediatek’s recently-launched Helio P22 processor, Chen said: “The company cannot reveal the name of the devices.”

He, however, added that the mobile phone makers themselves would announce the same.

Expanding its “Helio P” family of power-efficient chips for mid-range devices, MediaTek launched Helio P22 processor in India last month.

MediaTek Helio P22 is the first to bring the 12nm manufacturing process to the mid-range mobile segment.

With P22 chipset, the chip maker would offer the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerated experiences, brilliant photography and reliable, high-speed connectivity to more affordable devices, thus, expanding the “new premium” market.