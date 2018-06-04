Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi of giving pre-scripted interviews

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving pre-scripted interviews, claiming his response to real questions would have been an “embarrassment for all”.

In a tweet, the Congress President said: “The first Indian Prime Minister who takes ‘spontaneous’ questions that the translator has pre-scripted answers to.”

“Good that he doesn’t take real questions… Would have been a real embarrassment for us all if he did,” he added, attaching a video where the translator is heard purportedly reading out a scripted answer.