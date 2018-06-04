Every song I’ve sung has been milestone: Palak

Singer Palak Muchhal, who is known for lending her voice to numbers like “Prem ratan dhan payo”, “Kaun tujhe” and “Gori tu latth maar”, says every song she has sung has been a milestone for her.

“Every song that I have sung has been like a milestone for me, every song has contributed in my life. But leaving my debute song ‘La pata’, one project that has been like a game changer for me would be ‘Aashiqui 2’ because after its songs released a ‘Aashiqui 2 girl’ tag got associated with me,” said Muchhal at MTV Beats.

She added: “Working with Mohit Sir, Mahesh Bhatt Sir, Mukesh Bhatt Sir, Jeet Sir, Mithun Sir, Irshaad Kamil, Arijit Bhaiya and the entire team feels like a huge blessing. That is one project that I feel would be always close to my heart.”

Muchchal says she decided to become a playback singer at age six and started the process of training herself.

“I belong to Indore. When I was 14 even my parents decided that once I grow old or once my guru feels that my voice has matured, we will move to Mumbai and we did. So I think becoming a playback singer was always planned,” said the 26-year-old.

“At a very early stage in my life I realised that music is a very powerful medium through which I can save someone’s life. If I didn’t have music in my life I would not have been able to save 1,416 lives. So for me music is a way of giving someone a new life,” Muchhal added.