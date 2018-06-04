87% Indians worry about non-recyclable waste’s impact on environment

As many as 87 per cent Indians were concerned about the environmental effects of non-recyclable waste which includes plastic packaging, plastic bags and other disposable objects, according to a new survey.

The survey, by global research firm Ipsos, also found that Indians have identified air pollution, global warming and overpopulation as top three environment issues which need attention.

Water pollution, deforestation, poor quality of drinking water, wildlife conservation, natural resource depletion, future food sources and supplies, emissions, flooding, soil erosion, and over-packaging of consumer goods were some of the other worrisome environment issues identified by Indians.

Indians recommend a combination of effective actions which include government investment to improve recycling, higher taxes on shops that use non-recyclable packaging and fines for households that do not recycle enough.

“Non-recyclable waste is wreaking havoc on the environment and awareness building campaigns have sensitized Indians to its adverse impact. On the other hand, air pollution has reached alarming proportions in some of the Indian metros leading to respiratory problems,” said Parijat Chakraborty, Executive Director, Ipsos Public Affairs.

“Likewise, due to climate change, we are witnessing drought, floods and even landslides; and while overpopulation is putting a huge strain on our resources, these issues will need tackling and it should start with decongesting our cities and adopting green fuels.”