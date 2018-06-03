Unfortunate Pakistan broke truce: Mehbooba

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday described as “unfortunate” Pakistan’s violation of the ceasefire that left two BSF troopers dead and several people injured.

She said it was unfortunate that the firing had happened after the Director Generals Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries agreed to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

“People are dying on both sides of the border. Pakistan violating ceasefire after the DGMOs of two countries agreed (to implement it strictly) is unfortunate.

“Talks between the two DGMOs must be immediately started to bring calm to the borders,” the Chief Minister said.