Minorities safer in India than anywhere else: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minorities are safer in India than in any other democratic country, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday, accusing “some political forces” of trying to use isolated incidents to disturb India’s social fabric.

“Minorities and their socio-economic, educational and religious rights are safer in India than any other democratic country. Therefore, if some people are trying to create an atmosphere (of fear), I do not think they will succeed,” he told the media here.

Naqvi, who is in Goa as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Transforming India’ campaign, said no major communal riot happened under the National Democratic Alliance rule.

“Unfortunately some forces, especially political, are trying to create an atmosphere of fear to disturb the development, peace and prosperity. Some isolated criminal incidents have definitely happened and they have been timely acted against. Those who were responsible have been imprisoned,” Naqvi said.

In response to a question as to whether communally sensitive issues like Hindutva and construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya would be part of the BJP’s 2019 poll campaign, Naqvi replied in the negative.

Naqvi also blamed the Congress for stalling the passage of the law banning triple talaq among Muslims.

“Triple talaq has nothing to do with religion. It is an ill-practice and should be banned and, therefore, the bill was passed in Lok Sabha. Unfortunately, the Congress and their allies are stalling it in the Rajya Sabha. Our attempt will be to pass it in the Rajya Sabha in the coming session,” Naqvi said.