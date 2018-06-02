PM Modi visits Singapore’s Changi Naval Base

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day tour to Singapore, today visited the Changi Naval Base and met officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Defence Md. Maliki Osman.

“India and Singapore are cooperating not only on land but also in the seas! At the Changi Naval Base I got an opportunity to witness the deep-rooted naval cooperation between our two nations,” Modi tweeted.

“25 years of uninterrupted naval exercises and growing naval cooperation! PM @narendramodi with Senior Minister of State for Defence Md. Maliki Osman and other dignitaries on-board the RSS Formidable Frigate of the Singapore Navy,” External Affairs Ministry Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with the officers and sailors on board the Indian Navy’s Shivalik class stealth frigate INS Satpura.

“On board INS Satpura. It is always a pleasure and an honour to interact with our sailors and officers,” Modi tweeted along with a photograph.

INS Satpura is visiting the Changi Naval Base as part of its deployment in the region.

“A fitting finale to a memorable visit to Singapore!,” Kumar tweeted.

India and Singapore have signed implementation agreement between their navies concerning mutual coordination, logistics and services support for naval ships’, submarines and naval aircraft (including ship borne aviation assets) visits.

“India’s armed forces, especially our Navy, are building partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region for peace and security, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” Modi had said yesterday.