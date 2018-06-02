Jennifer Lopez runs like she’s 25

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is shocked by how fast she can run.

“The other day, Alex was across the lawn, and I brought him something, and then I ran away… And he said: ‘You run like you’re 25 years old.’ I haven’t stopped that pace, so I’m still at that pace, I guess. When things start aching more, it’ll be different,” she told Emmy magazine.

However, Lopez, who has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, understands that eventually time will catch up with her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Listen, at some point, I’m going to age. They’ll say, ‘She looks old!’ But, right now, I’m holding it together. I just take it day by day, because it’s so much stuff, and I try not to worry about too much,” she said.