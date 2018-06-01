Priyanka Chopra proud of ‘A Kid Like Jake’

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra says she is proud that she could be a part in sharing the “incredible story” of her latest release “A Kid Like Jake” with the world.

The film released on Friday and Priyanka congratulated her entire team on Twitter.

“Huge congrats to my ‘A Kid Like Jake’ family – my supremely talented co-actors, Silas, our producers, and crew, who poured their hearts into this film. I am so proud that I could take part in sharing this incredible story with the world,” Priyanka tweeted.

“A Kid Like Jake” is based on Daniel Pearle’s celebrated Lincoln Centre play by the same name.

The story follows the life of Alex and Greg Wheeler. They have high hopes for their son Jake, a bright and precocious four-year-old who happens to prefer Cinderella to GI Joe.

It also stars Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer and Claire Danes among many others.