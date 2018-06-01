Justice Nasirul Mulk takes oath as caretaker Pakistan PM

Retired Justice Nasirul Mulk took oath as Pakistan’s seventh caretaker Prime Minister at a ceremony here on Friday, hours after the National Assembly was formally dissolved ahead of the July elections.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to Mulk, who was unanimously nominated for the post by both the government and opposition, with former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi describing the retired judge as a someone whose appointment “no one would object to”, reports Dawn news.

The oath-taking ceremony comes hours after the third National Assembly in a row managed to complete its five-year constitutional term.

However, it is only the second National Assembly under civilian rule which completed its tenure, as the one which came into existence in 2002 continued to function under the former President Pervez Musharraf.

The three National Assemblies have elec­ted seven prime ministers over the last 16 years, reports Dawn.

Justice Mulk is one of the seven judges who signed a restraining order on November 3, 2007, when Musharraf imposed emergency and forcibly sent the judges home.