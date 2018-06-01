Every disruption not destruction, says Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that every disruption should not be seen as destruction as disruption can be linked to human talent and creativity.

“People believe that disruption leads to destruction,” Modi said during a conversation with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) President Subra Suresh here.

“But I think this is wrong as I believe that disruption is linked to human talent and creativity,” he said in response to the world being at a nascent stage of the fourth industrial revolution.

“People were scared that they will lose their jobs when computers came. But computers created an entirely new world of employment.”

Stating that technology is what empowers people, Modi said that a technology-driven society breaks social barriers.

“Technology has to be affordable and user-friendly,” he said.

Responding to a question on the importance of space technology, he said that greater use of space technology augurs well for human progress.

“Among the many advantages of space technology is that it improves accuracy in weather predictions,” the Indian Prime Minister said.

“Fishermen can gain tremendously thanks to application of space technology.”

Modi also said that space technology helps in mapping development infrastructure in terms of more schools, better roads and new hospitals.

Prior to the conversation, Modi took a tour of the NTU, which is ranked as the best technological university in Asia.

Earlier in the day, he held a bilateral summit with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Modi arrived here on Wednesday on the third and final leg of his five-day tour of southeast Asia.