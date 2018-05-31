India’s Q4 GDP grows at 7.7%, for entire 2017-18 at 6.7%

India’s GDP for the fourth quarter of 2017-18 grew at 7.7 per cent, official data showed here on Thursday.

The statement said the provisional estimates of national income, for the financial year 2017-18 is estimated at 6.7 percent.

The GDP growth during the third quarter of the fiscal was at 7 per cent.

“GDP at 2011-12 prices in the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2017-18 registered growth rate of 7.7 per cent as against 5.6 per cent , 6.3 per cent and 7 per cent respectively, in the first three quarters, Q1, Q2 and Q3 of 2017-18. Rapid growth in agriculture (4.5 per cent), manufacturing (9.1 per cent) and construction sectors (11.5 per cent) contributed to the overall growth,” the statement by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.