Delhi HC grants Chidambaram interim protection till July 3 in INX case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram in the INX Media case till July 3.

Justice A.K. Pathak directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to take any coercive action against Chidambaram till July 3, the next date of hearing.

The court has asked CBI to file response on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea.

His son Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28, for allegedly taking money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Union Finance Minister in the UPA government. Later, Karti Chidambaram was granted bail.

On Wednesday, a special court granted interim protection to P. Chidambaram from arrest till June 5 in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

Earlier, the court granted interim protection to Karti Chidambaram from arrest till July 10 in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating how Karti Chidambaram managed to get a clearance from the FIPB in the Aircel-Maxis deal when his father P. Chidambaram was the Finance Minister in 2006.