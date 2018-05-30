UP re-poll: Voting underway in 73 booths in Kairana

Re-polling in five polling booths of Shamli and 68 booths in Saharanpur falling under the Kairana parliamentary constituency is underway amid tight security, an official said on Wednesday.

Voting began at a slow pace, with only 18.71 per cent polling in the first two hours, said the Election Commission (EC) official adding that the polling so far has been peaceful.

There was report of a snag in an Electronic Voting Machine in Bapu village, which has been rectified and the voting has restarted after a brief interruption, the official told IANS.

A polling agent was taken to task by visiting officials at Sanga Kheda after he was found in possession of a mobile phone inside the booth.

There was inconvenience caused at Sirsila village where the polling officials had by mistake announced that repeal would be done on booth number 355 instead of booth number 356.

Many people formed queues outside the wrong booth that led to confusion and anger amongst the voters.

The re-polls have been necessitated after both opposition parties and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged snags in the VVPAT-EVMs during the May 28 bypolls.