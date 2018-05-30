Angelina Jolie makes her Instagram debut

DayAfter
Jolie

Actress Angelina Jolie made her Instagram debut when she photobombed actress Elle Fanning on the set of her new film “Maleficent 2”.

On Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress was seen smiling and flashing a peace sign behind Fanning on the set here, report dailymail.co.uk.

This comes just six days before the mother-of-six is set to celebrate her 43rd birthday.

Jolie was covered up in a white robe and already had her ‘Maleficent’ horns on with heavy make-up that included a pale face, filled in eyebrows and deep ruby red lipstick.

The “Salt” star had long nails and several rings on as well as a pair of very think black sunglasses.

Fanning was in a cream silk blouse and mirrored sunglasses with her hair in a Swedish braid with yellow flowers tucked in.

The caption read: “It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set.”

Fanning also shared a photograph where she was looking into the camera with Jolie’s horns behind her. She captioned: “Photobomb”.